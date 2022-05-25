Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Trading Down 4%

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 82,008 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 61,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28.

About Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY)

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. Mercari, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

