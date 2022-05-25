Merchants Bancorp (MBINP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on July 1st

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of MBINP opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.24.
