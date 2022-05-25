Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Position Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 116.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.14% of Meritage Homes worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $2,436,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Shares of MTH opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $75.54 and a one year high of $125.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.87.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $500,429.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,026 shares of company stock worth $9,010,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

