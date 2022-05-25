Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MACK opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.79 million, a P/E ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.68. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,561 shares of company stock worth $124,742. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

