MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in MetLife were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET stock opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.91. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.