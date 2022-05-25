Metronome 24 Hour Volume Hits $529.00 (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00005455 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $22.66 million and approximately $529.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,118,760 coins and its circulating supply is 13,974,186 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

