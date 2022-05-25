M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Announces Dividend of $0.03

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MFBP opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. M&F Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

