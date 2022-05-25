MIB Coin (MIB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $136,174.26

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $136,174.26 and approximately $96.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00051703 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 437,681,837 coins and its circulating supply is 160,379,909 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

