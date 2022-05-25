MicroMoney Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges (AMM)

MicroMoney (AMM) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $74,473.86 and $101,642.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroMoney coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

