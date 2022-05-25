Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Shares Down 3.7%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.78. 4,638 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 3,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

About Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

