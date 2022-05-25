Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Saturday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NERV opened at $0.35 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

