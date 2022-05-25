Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Acquires New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,773 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,000. FedEx makes up 1.2% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in FedEx by 240.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.31. 2,100,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,754. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

