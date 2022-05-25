Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Buys Shares of 23,904 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $291.26. The stock had a trading volume of 65,828,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,236,750. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $280.21 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

