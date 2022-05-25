Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Invests $1.99 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,808. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.