Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Invests $23.24 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,241,000. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $2,116.79. 1,892,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,284. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,515.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,700.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

