Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Invests $3.72 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,141 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 108.0% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,722,000 after purchasing an additional 424,993 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,114,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,395,000 after purchasing an additional 66,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,663,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,216,000 after purchasing an additional 201,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $109,870.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,221 shares of company stock worth $1,510,918. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zillow Group stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,524,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,154. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.39. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $124.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

