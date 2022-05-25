Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $3.21 on Wednesday, reaching $347.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,829,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,490. The firm has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $379.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.61. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.20 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

