Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Purchases Shares of 2,566 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,566 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $440.11. 3,210,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,247. The stock has a market cap of $195.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $540.38 and a 200-day moving average of $531.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.50 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $634.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

