Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Takes $5.67 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in NIKE by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 979,930 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 26.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 796,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $596,036,000 after acquiring an additional 760,022 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.20. 7,157,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,134,888. The company has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

