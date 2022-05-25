MOBOX Price Tops $1.00 (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, MOBOX has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MOBOX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC on popular exchanges. MOBOX has a market cap of $79.69 million and approximately $42.20 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,793.53 or 0.46537429 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00499367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033437 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.60 or 1.40364746 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

MOBOX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars.

