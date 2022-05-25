Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.50 million-$55.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of MODN stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,527. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $784.35 million, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Model N will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $34,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,892.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,166 shares of company stock worth $565,492. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 260,170 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,807,000 after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Model N by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.