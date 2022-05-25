Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

MDLZ traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.37. 8,481,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,672,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

