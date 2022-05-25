Monetha (MTH) Price Up 4.1% This Week

Monetha (MTH) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Monetha has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $125,466.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Monetha has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,762.72 or 1.00010332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

