MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives $31.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.93.

MOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($32.98) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($48.94) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $691.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 121.54% and a negative net margin of 341.56%. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MorphoSys by 325.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys (Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.