Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,694,000 after purchasing an additional 48,403 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,540,000 after buying an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI opened at $214.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.68 and its 200-day moving average is $236.71. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.24 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

