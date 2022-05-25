Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Gap Down to $43.20

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.20, but opened at $41.83. Mr. Cooper Group shares last traded at $40.53, with a volume of 7,145 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,292 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 28.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 67,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.