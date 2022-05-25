Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Gap Down to $43.20

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.20, but opened at $41.83. Mr. Cooper Group shares last traded at $40.53, with a volume of 7,145 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92.
In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,292 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 28.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 67,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
About Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
