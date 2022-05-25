Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co. (MCPB) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on June 15th

Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co. (OTC:MCPB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
Shares of MCPB stock remained flat at $$22.26 on Wednesday. Mt. Carmel Public Utility has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26.
About Mt. Carmel Public Utility (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mt. Carmel Public Utility (MCPB)
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for Mt. Carmel Public Utility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mt. Carmel Public Utility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.