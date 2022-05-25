Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 2,803 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,738,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IGV traded down $9.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.01. 1,343,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.42. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

