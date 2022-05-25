Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.07.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.66. 34,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,293. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.21. The firm has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

