Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,003 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 25,276 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 79,528 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 142,291.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 64,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 64,031 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,845,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,414. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

