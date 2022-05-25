Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23,139.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,523,000 after buying an additional 651,865 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,473,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,789,000 after buying an additional 185,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 252,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,391,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.81. The company had a trading volume of 189,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,342. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.18. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $215.23 and a 12-month high of $318.82.

