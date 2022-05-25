Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after buying an additional 212,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,296,000 after acquiring an additional 143,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $445.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,655. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $444.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $118.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.