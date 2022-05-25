Mutual Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,244,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,782,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.34. The company had a trading volume of 84,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,937. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.25. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.79 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

