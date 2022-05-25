Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 955 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLQM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 97,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLQM stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $44.89. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $28.79.

