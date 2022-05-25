Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $1.00. 1,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 19,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.
About Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mydecine Innovations Group (MYCOF)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.