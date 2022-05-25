NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NantHealth by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NantHealth by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NantHealth by 676.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,650 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.