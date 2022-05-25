National Grid plc to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.16 (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.1573 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

National Grid has a payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.86. National Grid has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $461,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $3,673,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $599,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGG. Investec downgraded shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

National Grid Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

