National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NHI traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,087. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $56.05. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 195.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Health Investors by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after buying an additional 145,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $4,131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

