National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 31,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 682,385 shares.The stock last traded at $34.82 and had previously closed at $33.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,956.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,898 shares of company stock worth $1,237,387. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 37.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

