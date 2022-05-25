NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Bandel L. Carano Sells 3,370 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $50,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,024.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE NPTN opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.99 million, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.82.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 1,140.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 151,468 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About NeoPhotonics (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

