New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Short Interest Up 2,990.0% in May

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 2,990.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGCG traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.01. 1,099,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,769. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.01. New Generation Consumer Group has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.08.

Get New Generation Consumer Group alerts:

About New Generation Consumer Group (Get Rating)

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Monster Marketing Group, Inc, develops, markets, sells, and distributes consumable products to consumers in North America. The company's Michelada division offers Michelada Mix under the Mucho Macho brand name; and VIP Spirits division offers liqueur infused vodka in various flavors under the Excuse brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Generation Consumer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Generation Consumer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.