Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $504,857.93 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $504,857.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,338.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dana Zimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 18th, Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $207,067.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.