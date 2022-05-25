NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives GBX 8,104.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,104.29 ($101.98).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,850 ($98.78) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($110.73) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,280 ($91.61) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NXT stock traded down GBX 128 ($1.61) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,002 ($75.53). 330,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of £7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 5,578 ($70.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,484 ($106.76). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,189.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,053.11.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

