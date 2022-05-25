NextDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $851,335.09 (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market cap of $851,335.09 and approximately $98,934.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,921.46 or 0.43308550 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 80% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00062980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00010403 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,817.55 or 0.99938779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000267 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,351,613,990 coins and its circulating supply is 2,311,381,881 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.