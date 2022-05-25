NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Plans $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

NextEra Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. NextEra Energy has a payout ratio of 55.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 100.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

