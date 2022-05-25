Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 11,967 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,056 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 279,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.76.

F stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. 1,150,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,558,133. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.