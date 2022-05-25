Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 2,910 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 367,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 176,924 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,685,000 after buying an additional 308,383 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

CL stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 141,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,950. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.15. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

