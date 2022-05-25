Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $10.43 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after buying an additional 57,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 558,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHW traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, reaching $261.08. The company had a trading volume of 26,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,952. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.50.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

