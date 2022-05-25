Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $11.83 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,474,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,187,000 after purchasing an additional 296,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.79.

Shares of PSA traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,402. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.17. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $276.15 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 77.75%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

