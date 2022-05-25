Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $19.82 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 454.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.56. 1,894,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,467,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.84 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

